The annual Lincoln City Community Days will be held from April 19 through 27.
There are several community events being planned as part of the celebration of our community, including a Day in the Park at Regatta Grounds Park co-sponsored by The News Guard and Lincoln City Parks and Recreation Department. Watch for specific events, dates and times at this site.
The following conversation about Community Days was first published in The News Guard in April 2018.
COMMUNITY DAYS: Come Celebrate!
The following is a conversation about the history and significance of Lincoln City's Community Days with co-coordinator Shirley Hill.
News Guard: When did Community Days begin, why and who started the celebration.
Hill: 1960 was the first year Community Days was celebrated. Each year we produce a Community Days Banquet Program and list the newest Man and Woman of the year recipients. In 1960 those recognized were, Maude Walker and Del Robbins and so many others have followed.
Back then just as it is now this celebration is all about saying “Thank You” and recognizing those who give so much to others through volunteering their time, compassion and generosity each year.
KBCH Radio, the Rotary, Lions, Kiwanis Clubs were some of the originals involved.
Lincoln City is so lucky to have the volunteer base we have, there seems to be so much need and so many groups to partner with. The committee feels it is, even all these years later, still important to recognize and say ‘Thank you’.
News Guard: How has it evolved?
Hill: It’s grown from a volunteerism celebration at a banquet to an events celebration spanning 4 days to more than a week. Longtime events include Mudflat Golf, KBCH Radio Days, Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast @ Mo’s, and other events put together by community groups with proceeds then going back into the community.
In dollars and cents what’s the estimated impact?
This has been perceived as an intra-community celebration, monies generated go back into our Lincoln City community. The Thursday of Community Days has become known as Radio Days & LC Food Drive day. KBCH generously donates the entire day for local advertising to be read, monies raised helps to make the week more successful. The all-day food drive has generated thousands of pounds of food as well as thousands of dollars that then stretches even farther in the purchase of foods that allows the Lincoln City Food Pantry to better serve this community.
News Guard: How does this celebration socially benefit Lincoln City?
Hill: The Community Days Committee has always reached out for overall involvement. Neighbors getting to know each other, the different non-profits to be aware of the others around them and hopefully those new folks in town become involved and are made to feel more a part of the community they have chosen to live in.
News Guard: Why is this celebration of our community important?
Hill: It is important to recognize those who give of themselves. It’s important to say, “Thank you”.
It’s important to give everyone the chance to be involved. It’s important to have and give the opportunity to be a community.
News Guard: What new events should be added?
Hill: The Community Days Committee is always open to the idea of new events, but not in charge of running an event you might want to attend. So, if you have an idea for a fun event get together your friends, neighbors or the non-profit you are a part of and organize and hold the event. Monies generated can then go back into your organization.
News Guard: What is the future of Community Days?
Hill: Of course, our hope is the Community Days Celebration will continue on for years to come. There are so many benefits to celebrating community. You meet new people, you pass on the history of this community, new events keep the enthusiasm fresh, camaraderie and friendships are formed.
We would like for the young folks in the community to become involved, add new idea and events and celebrate this community we call Lincoln City.
There is no more wonderful place to be!!
Celebrate!
Look for more details at lccommunitydays on Facebook and follow the stories at thenewsguard.com and in the Wednesday print editions of The News Guard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.