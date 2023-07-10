Launch kids on a cosmic quest where they will have a blast shining Jesus light to the world.
Stellar Vacation Bible School (VBS) rockets kids on an out-of-this-world adventure that is light years of faith-building fun. Stellar VBS is a Bible-rich program grounded in hands-on, multi-sensory learning experience that kids will be talking about for years to come.
Stellar: Shine Jesus' Light
9 a.m. to 12 p.m. July 31 – August 4
St. Peter the Fisherman Lutheran Church
Open to children pre-school through 6th grade (2023-2024 school year)
Register via e-mail to stpeterlc@yahoo.com or call the church 541-994-8793. We need child’s name – address – Age and grade entering in the fall. You will be asked to sign a registration form on the opening day.
We have a bus. Please call the church to arrange pick up time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.