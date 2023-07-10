Church Event
Launch kids on a cosmic quest where they will have a blast shining Jesus light to the world.

Stellar Vacation Bible School (VBS) rockets kids on an out-of-this-world adventure that is light years of faith-building fun. Stellar VBS is a Bible-rich program grounded in hands-on, multi-sensory learning experience that kids will be talking about for years to come.

