Concert

A previous Logsden Club concert.

 Courtesy

Mark your calendars for the return of the Logsden Community Club Community Picnic and Bluegrass Concert.

After the rousing success of the inaugural event in 2022, The Logsden Bluegrass Picnic is back for it’s second year. The family-friendly down-home community event is scheduled for July 15 from noon to 4 p./m. Admission will be $10 per family or $5 per individual and free to members of the Logsden Community Club.

