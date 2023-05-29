Mark your calendars for the return of the Logsden Community Club Community Picnic and Bluegrass Concert.
After the rousing success of the inaugural event in 2022, The Logsden Bluegrass Picnic is back for it’s second year. The family-friendly down-home community event is scheduled for July 15 from noon to 4 p./m. Admission will be $10 per family or $5 per individual and free to members of the Logsden Community Club.
Bring a lawn chair, a picnic lunch and munch away while listening to the blue grass sounds of Banjo Bobby Llewellyn and Friends. The band, made up of local bluegrass pickers, plays bluegrass and country music on traditional acoustic instruments, including stand-up doghouse bass, banjo, guitar, fiddle, mandolin and dobro.
Hot dogs, burgers, and soft drinks will be for sale on site. Games for the children, a silent auction and a 50/50 raffle will round out the day.
The Logsden Community Club is a non-profit organization made up of civic minded friends and neighbors who strive to enhance the quality of life in the area. The organization donates a portion of its’ profits back to the community including the Siletz Valley Fire District, Bright Horizons Therapeutic Riding Center, Food Share of Lincoln County and more. Club membership meets for monthly potlucks often featuring educational presentations and other times for fun and socialization.
Recently the Community Club members worked together to make Logsden recognized as a Firewise Community, to help combat the effects of drought conditions and prevent spread of fires that threaten the area. In addition to being recently refurbished the building is designated as a Red Cross receiving center in the event of a natural disaster.
Membership dues, rental fees, grants and fundraisers keep the facility open and available for community and family gatherings.
Located at the junction of the Logsden/Siletz Highway and Moonshine Park Road, the Community Club is situated on a historic site where the local school once sat. Today’s facility, built in the 1980s, is available to rent for local gatherings including weddings, birthdays, classes, family reunions and other events. The cost is nominal and members of the club qualify for a reduced rate. Cost for club membership is $25 per year for those living in the greater Logsden area.
We invite you to join us to celebrate the beauty of a July summer day with family and friends!
For further information visit the Logsden Community Club Facebook Page, or contact Laurie Schmit at logsden1@gmail.com.
