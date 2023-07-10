Renowned Genealogist Jennifer Roodzant to present Memento Mori: Records of the Dead and Dying, a specialized class on cemetery research and ancestral identification, virtually on the Zoom platform from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 19.
The event is presented by Tthe Lincoln County Genealogical Society.
Jennifer Roodzant, a professional genealogist, will share invaluable insights on locating record sets and exploring various considerations, including evidence analysis and conflict resolution, to effectively answer research questions about the deceased. By applying the Genealogical Proof Standard, Roodzant will demonstrate how to harness the power of information items within a source, correlating them to test evidence and ultimately prove an ancestor's identity within the cemetery.
Roodzant is a distinguished expert in the field, widely recognized for her expertise in DNA research and her specialization in Southern United States genealogy. With a keen interest in imparting knowledge and facilitating genealogical education, she has volunteered as the Napa Valley Genealogical Society secretary, demonstrating her commitment to fostering a vibrant genealogical community.
As a testament to her exceptional credentials, Roodzant holds a prestigious certificate in Genealogical Research from Boston University, further validating her expertise in the field. She has also actively participated in ProGen Study Groups, consistently refining her knowledge and staying at the forefront of genealogical advancements.
The eagerly anticipated virtual class will take place on July 19th, providing an exclusive opportunity for individuals seeking to enhance their genealogical research skills.
Registration is now open, and interested participants are encouraged to secure their spots promptly, as availability is limited. Attendees will gain practical knowledge and practical strategies to navigate the complexities of cemetery research, enabling them to unearth the stories of their ancestors.
To register for Jennifer Roodzant's upcoming cemetery research class and receive your individual Zoom link, please send your registration request: to SearchLightLCGS@gmail.com.
The class registration fee is $10 for non-members, and an annual LCGS individual membership is included, a membership form will be sent to you upon your registration. Or you may wish to visit our website at LCGSOregon.org for a membership form and submit it at your earliest convenience. The fee and membership information will be accepted after the event.
Registration closes at 12 p.m. Monday, July 17. The class will be recorded and made available to those who register. Don't miss your chance to embark on an enlightening journey into your family's past!
About Lincoln County Genealogical Society: Lincoln County Genealogical Society is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting and preserving the study of genealogy in Lincoln County, Oregon, and worldwide. Lincoln County Genealogical Society offers a range of educational programs, resources, and networking opportunities to genealogists of all levels, fostering a vibrant and inclusive genealogical community.
You do not need ancestors from Lincoln County. We hope you can join us!
For more information. contact Lincoln County Genealogical Society of Oregon President Muriel King at 503- 302-8892.
