Gleneden Beach Community Club’s Pancake Breakfast and Book Sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, at the Community Hall, 110 Azalea.
Enjoy scrambled eggs, ham or sausage, and all-you-can-eat pancakes, plus a variety of beverages. In addition, Gleneden Beach sweatshirts and T-shirts will be for sale.
