Healthy Mind, Healthy Body, a benefit for the Alzheimer’s Association and to connect people with local services is coming to Lincoln City.
On Aug. 29, Lakeview Senior Living, Lincoln City Senior Center, Lincoln City Parks & Recreation, Lincoln City Chamber of Commerce and Homeless Solutions will be gathering for what they are calling ‘The Longest Day.’
“When you’re caring for someone with Alzheimer’s or dementia every day can feel like the longest day,” said Janet Shinner, Community Relations Director at Lakeview Senior Living.
Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia. 5.8 million Americans have Alzheimer’s disease. Because of the ever-increasing number of baby boomers aging into elderly status, by 2050 nearly 14 million Americans will have a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s.
“Healthy Mind, Healthy Body offers our community the opportunity to learn more about dementia, about support groups, get in touch with counselors and resources, win some really great prizes, participate in some fun activities and raise money to help find a cure,” Shinner said.
Healthy Mind, Healthy Body will be held at the Lincoln City Community Center located at 2150 NE Oar Pl. in Lincoln City. Events and activities will begin at noon.
“Healthy Mind, Healthy Body is a community-wide event because Alzheimer’s affects the whole community,” Shinner said. “I’m so grateful for our sponsors and volunteers who have come together to help.
“Pacific West Ambulance, Chinook Winds Casino Resort, the Lincoln City Quilters, the Lincoln City Parks & Recreation, the Community Center, the Chamber of Commerce, the Senior Center…this sort of community involvement is exciting!”
From noon until 4 p.m., counseling, support and local resources will be made available to those who call ahead of time to schedule an appointment. Call 541-994-7400 to schedule your time slot. Marie Laper, MCSW from Oregon Cascades West Council of Governments and an Options Counselor from Adult and Senior Services will be available free of charge.
At noon, enjoy Healthy You, a cooking demonstration led by Chef Steve with Lincoln City Parks & Recreation. Call 541-994-7400 for tickets to this event.
At 1 p.m. a Pool Tournament will be held at the pool tables hosted by the Lincoln City Senior Center. At 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. join the exercise class to learn strength and balance. At 1:30 p.m. Pacific West Ambulance will host bingo and at 2:30 p.m. the Senior Center is hosting a Pinochle Tournament.
Get raffle tickets to win a beautiful quilt from the Lincoln City Quilters. Tickets are $5 each or get five tickets for $20. The drawing will take place at 4 p.m. and you do not need to be present to win. Anne Stephans will lead a live auction that includes many beautiful donated pieces of art and more.
“Our goal is to help fund the resources and the research that help people now and will one day find a cure,” Shinner said. “Almost every family has a loved one or a friend who is struggling with this disease. Healthy Mind, Health Body is a way for people to fight back against Alzheimer’s, and learn to understand and support those who are dealing with this disease and what they’re going through.”
You can participate in Healthy Mind, Healthy Body by donation at the door when you attend any or all of these activities. For more information about Alzheimer’s and other dementias log onto www.alz.org
