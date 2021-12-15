The Citizens for a Better Lincoln County and 350 Oregon Central Coast are sponsoring an open community meeting dealing with climate change challenges at 6 p.m. Dec. 18, at the South Beach Community Center. The meeting will be followed by a spirit raising dance at 7-9 p.m.
Music will be graciously provided by the Sons of the Beaches band. Admission is free. Light snacks and drinks will be provided.
This is a family affair so no drugs or alcohol is permitted. Attendees must have proof of COVID-19 vaccination and personal ID.
