The fires burning across the State of Oregon, as well as in Lincoln County have have been both structurally destructive, as well as emotionally wounding for many families.
These types of disasters have left people with absolutely nothing. Although the devastation to the community is disheartening, it has also shown how groups can come together to help one another out.
This is exactly the goal of Pete Hume and Lori Arce-Torres. The pair have partnered to create a GoFundMe account that will help assist victims of the Echo Mountain Complex fire.
Arce-Torres, the Executive Director of the Lincoln City Chamber of Commerce, plans to help Hume get the funds to those who are in most need, and Hume intends to have 100 percent clarity on where these funds will go as well.
“I will be getting these funds to the local community relief organizations that can get the money directly to those affected,” Hume said. “Every dollar collected will go directly to people who need it. I will post what donations go to what organizations as I move the funds to them. I will not withdraw funds from the Go Fund Me account without saying exactly where they went.”
The tragedy of the Echo Mountain fires hit home for Hume, who grew up as a member of the community. His father, John Hume, is an administrator at the Panther Creek Water District and was one of the hundreds who had to evacuate the Otis/Rose Lodge area.
“We will get through this as a community, and reaching out to help one another is crucial at this time,” Pete said.
Action for those displaced needs to be taken now, and Pete recognizes this need.
“Many are renters, with no insurance, and no hope of relief immediately available,” he said. “Some don’t even have enough money to pay for a single night in a motel while they flee their homes. Lincoln County has a high rate of unemployment and poverty as it is. For many, this means homelessness for them and their children.”
His goal is to get these funds to organizers who can distribute them immediately to those who have nowhere to go. Pete is also working with Kiwanis in Lincoln City, The Lincoln City Chamber of Commerce, Angels Anonymous, The Food Bank and Lincoln County Rescue Organizations.
Currently the GoFundMe page has raised over $3,000, with donations in the hundreds from a few individuals. To donate, visit https://bit.ly/3mu3OJx.
