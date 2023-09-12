Community Park

This is the outline design of the new community park.

 Courtesy photo

Efforts to fund a new community park in Lincoln City are in full swing following a dedication ceremony and unveiling of the final park design.

The ceremony was conducted Aug. 29, on the 6.71-acre site located at the former Taft Elementary School site in the Taft District, between SE 50th and 51st Street.

