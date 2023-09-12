Efforts to fund a new community park in Lincoln City are in full swing following a dedication ceremony and unveiling of the final park design.
The ceremony was conducted Aug. 29, on the 6.71-acre site located at the former Taft Elementary School site in the Taft District, between SE 50th and 51st Street.
The development and construction of this new community park is stated as the number one goal of the 2016 Lincoln City Parks System Plan and will address a recreation gap in the southern part of Lincoln City, according to Lincoln City Parks and Recreation District (LCP&R) Director Jeanne Sprague.
Lincoln City officials began talks with the Lincoln County School District (LCSD) in 2008 to acquire the property to build a community park. In anticipation of the park, the Lincoln City Urban Renewal Agency built a public parking lot with 61 spaces directly to the west of the park area. The park will offer new amenities to residents and visitors including sports facilities, covered event area, playground, picnic areas and other gathering spaces.
The News Guard has reached out to Sprague for insight into the funding challenges for the new park.
The News Guard: We understand that funding the new park is the next challenge. Please explain how much the estimated total cost with the final design will be, and beyond what has been collected so far, how will the remaining costs be funded?
Jeanne Sprague: The new park design construction is estimated between $5-7 million, though that can could change. We will have a more concrete budgetary # in the next few months.
Currently, we have $2.3 million obtained for the new park. Our park construction will be phased in accordance to available funding and budget, with plans to start in 2024 – next Spring. Remaining costs will be funded via city budget requests, public fundraising, park amenity sponsorships, and our department continues to apply for grants.
The News Guard: Briefly, update us about the process in the naming the park will engage the community and when will a final decision about the name be made public?
Sprague: In 2018, a ‘Parks Naming Process’ was put in place to make naming of a City Park an equitable public process. With that policy in mind, we are holding an official ‘Name the Park’ process from 8/29 through 11/30, 2023. Entries can be obtained and submitted here: https://www.lincolncity.org/departments/parks-recreation/new-community-park-taft
All entries will be reviewed by the Lincoln City Parks and Recreation Board and Department, city management, with final decision from Lincoln City Council. Winning name entry of this contest will receive one FREE annual membership to the Lincoln City Community Center. All entries must be received by Nov. 30, 2023. Following process, final decision of name will be made sometime in 2024.
The News Guard: Overall, what do you believe this new park represents for the community and for visitors to Lincoln City?
Sprague: This new community park – our first built in Lincoln City in over 20 years – represents community itself. Park projects like this do not happen without input, support and sponsorship from the community – whether you’re a resident or visitor. Our community told us what they want – and we’re delivering. Parks provide health and wellness via mental and physical avenues, opportunities for social interaction, boosts to local economy, and a sense of pride for Lincoln City. This new park will be a gem in Lincoln City.
In an earlier release, Sprague said community input was gathered through online surveys, paper surveys, board and public meetings, and two open houses. At the open houses, the design-build team, led by K&E Excavating, DOWL, and Understory Landscape Architecture, along with LCP&R staff, Lincoln City Public Works staff, and Lincoln City Parks and Rec Advisory Board, shared information on conceptual designs and choices that the public could make. Feedback was obtained from the public on the plans, which formulated the final park design.
Follow developments at thenewsguard.com and in the Tuesday print editions of The News Guard.
