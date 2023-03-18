TLC, a Division of Fibre Federal Credit Union, serves 11 counties in Oregon and Washington with financial services and community support projects.
In 2022, the credit union continued its mission to strengthen and improve the communities it serves through partnerships, sponsorships, and donations.
TLC donated $219,000 to 194 organizations across its service areas, and awarded $11,000 in scholarships to members pursuing higher education. The credit union provided free financial education courses and materials to 834 adults and 2,462 K-12 students in 2022.
Additionally, 156 TLC volunteers made a significant impact throughout the year at 68 events. These volunteers contributed over 1,727 hours supporting 90 organizations across the credit union’s service areas throughout the year.
TLC also empowered its employees to give back in a meaningful way by allotting donation budgets to individual departments.
Staff utilized donation funds in a variety of ways throughout the year to positively impact their local communities. This resulted in over $6,000 in donations back to local organizations including schools, support shelters, animal shelters, senior centers, and other important community groups.
