The Newport 60+ Activity Center is proud to say a special thank you to those who served our country as part of the Newport Loyalty Days celebration. At noon Friday, May 6, the Newport 60+ Activity Center will be offering a complimentary lunch in the dining room for all veterans who wish to join.
Everyone involved is excited and honored for the opportunity to be meeting our local veterans.
Seating for this event is limited, so please RSVP to (541) 265-9617 by Friday, April 29, to reserve a spot.
The 60+ Activity Center is located at 20 SE 2nd Street in Newport. Please visit the website: www.newportoregon.gov/sc for a complete listing of trips, events and classes.
Newport is celebrating its 65th anniversary of National Loyalty Day with parades and ceremonies.
