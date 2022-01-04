Learn basic computer, Windows and Microsoft Office skills in a Computer 101 class offered at Newport 60+ Activity Center. This class is geared toward what you want to learn at the pace you want to learn it.
Every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to noon, beginning Jan. 12, 2022, Ron King, a local volunteer, will be offering his expertise gained with 20 years of experience in corporate tech support.
Classes will be held at the Newport 60+ Activity Center (20 SE 2nd Street) in the Education Room.
Classes are free for 60+ Center members; day passes available on site. To register for this class, visit www.newportoregon.gov/sc, and click on the banner, “Browse the catalog and register.” Click on “60+ Activities” in the center window. Select any classes you wish to register for. For more information, please stop by the office or call 541-265-9617.
