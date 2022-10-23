The rafters of the old church at Camp Winema may be shaking when the Brasil Guitar Duo presents a concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6 in the latest Neskowin Chamber Music series.
Joao Luiz and Douglas Lora perform a blend of traditional and Brazilian works with what Classical Guitar magazine calls a “maturity of musicianship and technical virtuosity.”
Since the two met in Sao Paulo as teenage students twenty years ago, they have been committed to performing music playing the guitar. This goal has led them to premiering a concerto for two guitars with the Sao Paulo Symphony Orchestra in 2012. They premiered the same work the next year in the U.S.
In 2014, they joined cellists Yo-Yo Ma and Carlos Prieto for the world premiere of “El Arco y La Lira” by the Cuban composer Leo Brouwer
in Havana. A recording of Brouwer’s complete works for two guitars was nominated for a Latin Grammy award in 2016.
Lora earned a Master’s degree from the University of Miami Frost School of Music. He is currently working on a PhD at the University of Southern California. Luiz received his Master’s degree from Mannes College in the New School for Music. As a recipient of the Augustine Foundation scholarship, he earned a PhD from the Manhattan School of Music.
He is director of chamber music at CUNY-Hunter College and the head of guitar studies at the State University of New York at Stony Brook.
The season ticket price for seven concerts is $130. All events are held at the Chapel of Wi-Ne-Ma Christian Camp at 5195 Winema Road in Neskowin.
For more information, call 503-965-6499, or write Neskowin Chamber Music, P.O. Box 1044, Pacific City, Oregon 97135. The website is www.neskowinchambermusic.com.
