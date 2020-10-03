Gerald L. Smith, a member of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, has been named the new general manager of the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians. His first day was Sept. 14.
Smith has served as the Tribal administrator (equivalent to general manager) of the Fallon Paiute-Shoshone Tribe in Fallon, Nev., the Shoshone-Paiute Tribes of the Duck Valley Indian Reservation on the Idaho-Nevada state line and the Reno Sparks Indian Colony; and general manager for the Quileute Tribe in Washington state. He also has served as the chief operating officer for the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, business manager/personnel at Chemawa Indian School in Salem, Ore., and has worked in organizations in New Mexico and Washington, D.C.
Smith has been a member of the Siletz Tribal Athletic Commission since 2001. The commission promotes and creates the rules and regulations for different types of sports activities at Chinook Winds Casino Resort in Lincoln City, Ore.
His hobby is boxing and he competed in his first boxing match at age 9. He has been a local and state boxing coach since 1980. While his current schedule limits his time, he assists when possible with basic training for the Rip City Boxing Team in Portland, Ore.
Smith was the manager of the 1996 USA Olympic Boxing Team that competed in Atlanta. Six team members later won professional boxing world titles, including Floyd Mayweather Jr., Fernando Vargas, Antonio Tarver, David Diaz, Eric Morel and David Reid.
For USA Boxing, Smith was the vice chairman of the International Committee. He was a national referee, judge, coach and manager. He said he was honored to serve on USA teams in Cuba (tournament), Russia (tournament), Thailand (World Cup), Poland, Germany (world championships), Ireland, Halifax and Ottawa (Canada Cup) in Canada, and national tournaments and dual country matches throughout the U.S.
Smith holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration, personnel and industrial management, from the University of Oregon.
In addition to being an enrolled Warm Springs Tribal member, Smith has Tribal affiliation with the Jemez Pueblo in New Mexico and the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community in Scottsdale, Ariz.
His wife, Gloria Culbertson, is a Portland State University graduate and an enrolled member of the Fort Peck Tribes in Montana. Her mother, Tillie Thompson, is an enrolled member of the Sisseton-Wahpeton Oyate Tribe in South Dakota.
Gerald and Gloria’s three sons also are college graduates – Alexander from Haskell Indian Nations University in Lawrence, Kan., and Lonnie and James from Portland State.
James is married to Siletz Tribal member Theresa Smith and their three children – Sophia, Harry and Dean – are Siletz Tribal members. Three of Gerald and Gloria’s eight grandchildren currently attend college and two others are high school seniors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.