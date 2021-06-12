Congressional Art Contest winners announced

This Spring Taft artists finished 2nd and 4th in Oregon’s statewide Congressional Art Competition. Both entries are self-portraits. Kevin Acosta--Lopez’s piece, ‘Kevin’ received 4th and Tyler Perus’ Cocoon’ received 2nd.
Kevin took a photograph of himself and broke it down digitally into components. He then lasercut those pieces and set them into concrete, The grey of the concrete and its rigidity were used to show the feeling of being trapped in a screen this year. Tyler’s self portrait is a detailed drawing in graphite. As Tyler explains, “This is a self- portrait of me showing half of me wrapped in medical masks. This art piece is representing the feeling of Senior year taken away due to a global pandemic’.
Tyler’s piece will travel to Washington D.C. where it will be on display in our Congressman’s Office. Kevin’s piece will be on display in Oregon City’s office.
The contest was cancelled last year and the Capitol was thrilled with the entries this year. Mary Ann said they were fighting over where they would be on display.
In the images you see Kevin with his piece, a photo of Tyler, a photo of Tyler’s piece, and May Ann Smith from the State Capitol with her grandson excited to take the pieces to Salem.
Kevin has been a student in my Digital Design classes and Tyler Perus in Graphic Design classes, though he stayed home this last year. Both are Seniors.
