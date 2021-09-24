The Oregon Coast Council for the Arts presents Tyler Brumfield’s exhibition, “Consumed,” from Oct. 2 to 30 in the Upstairs Gallery at the Newport Visual Arts Center (777 NW Beach Dr.).
Brumfield, a Forest Grove-based artist and instructor, will present sculptures made with carved wood, collected plastic, reclaimed plywood and reused formica. A public opening will be held on Saturday, October 2, noon to 4pm, with artists speaking at 2pm.
Through quality craftsmanship, visual organization and a dynamic handling of color, shape and texture, the works offer a powerful visual experience,” Brumfield says. “I hope to create an experience that ignites curiosity, spurs a desire for more information, and causes the viewers to examine their complicity in the problem of plastic waste.”
Tyler Brumfield is a maker who was born and raised in western Oregon. He completed his B.S. in studio art at Western Oregon University in 2015 and earned his M.F.A. from the University of
Montana in 2018. Brunfield’s studio work explores visual and conceptual intersections between art history and everyday life. He studies the art of the past and the objects/images we come in contact with every day to make new images and objects that reference both. His work is exhibited regularly throughout the United States, and in 2019 he became an Assistant Professor of Art & Design at Pacific University.
The Newport Visual Arts Center adheres to all health and safety protocol provided by the Governor’s Office as well as the City of Newport. All visitors to the VAC are required to wear proper masks.
The Oregon Coast Council for the Arts manages the Newport Visual Arts Center and the Newport Performing Arts Center, and serves as the regional arts council for Oregon’s seven coastal counties.
