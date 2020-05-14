Lincoln County Public Health and the Joint Information Center announced the launch of their “Keep Lincoln County Open” campaign.
Today, Oregon Governor Kate Brown announced Lincoln County is approved to enter Phase 1. At the time of this notice, the Board of Commissioners have not set a date for Phase 1 to begin. However some sectors can start reopening on Friday, May 15th if they can meet the Governor’s guidelines.
Read these guidelines here: https://govstatus.egov.com/or-covid-19 .
"All of us play an important part as Lincoln County begins to slowly reopen," County officials said. "Here is what all members of the community can do to keep things open as we move forward."
• Physical Distance: Be at least 6 feet from people you don’t live with. Stay home if you are sick. Stay close to home and avoid trips outside your community
• Protect Others: Cover you cough and sneeze with elbow or tissue. Avoid touching your face. Use face coverings in public
• Keep Clean: Frequently wash your hands for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Frequently clean your work and living space, especially high touch places like doors and handles.
The best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 until there is a cure or a preventative treatment is to follow these guidelines, Lincoln County Health Officials said.
"Together, We Can Keep Lincoln County Open."
For updates on reopening, please go to
• County website at https://www.co.lincoln.or.us/hhs/page/reopening-lincoln-county
• Governor’s website at https://govstatus.egov.com/or-covid-19
• Oregon Health Authority at https://govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19
