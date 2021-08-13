The North Lincoln County Historical Museum, located at 4907 SW Hwy 101 in Lincoln City will be hosting a craft bazaar on from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, August 20, outside the entrance of the museum.
There will be many local handmade crafts, including wind chimes, bird feeders, jewelry, ragdolls, purses, potholders, cross stitch, resin art, sublimation items, name magnets, shell critter magnets, aprons, tote bags, snap charm bracelets, a lemonade stand, and more! Support the museum and local artists by visiting our 3rd annual craft bazaar.
They still have several tables left to fill – contact the museum if you’re interested in having a table. 541-996-6614.
