The Lincoln City Cultural Center (LCCC) began weekly Creative Quarantine (CQ) art kit distribution back on March 26, when the community’s social isolation began.
Ten weeks later, Krista Eddy and her crew (Jill Morris, Suzan Sachdeva and Beth Gerl) have made and distributed a whopping 2,600 kits to the young artists in the community.
The Creative Quarantine Project has been on a short hiatus, giving the team a little time to rest and regroup, but during July, art kit making has returned to LCCC in a whole new form. They now have a beautiful new Creative Quarantine Workshop in the space where the Yoga studio previously lived (the Yoga Studio will be back when it’s safe to do so.) And Art Kits are again being made in preparation for the opening of the workshop on August 1.
This room will be adorned with shelves holding a selection of CQ Art Kits. You can choose from old favorites or brand new ones. Each hand made kit comes with supplies and instructions and will be labeled.
The idea is that the workshop will be open to the public Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and anyone, adult or youth, can come in and pick out an art kit that looks interesting to them.
It will all be by donation thanks to all of the arts and crafts items generously donated by the community.
The goal is to keep the creativity flowing in this time of uncertainty.
“Developing and nurturing creativity helps in so many aspects of life and is the driving force behind problem solving and can even create a sense of peace and calm,” Krista Eddy said.
LCCC has made every effort to keep this workshop safe for visitors by: requiring masks and social distancing throughout the building for the safety of everyone, limiting the number of people that can enter the room at one time and also keeping it sanitized and relatively touch free.
If you have recently cleaned out a closet or your garage and have items that may have the potential to make great art kits, Eddy asks you to consider donating them to LCCC. All you have to do is bring them to the Center anytime during open hours, (Thursday through Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
“If you are unsure what to bring in, keep in mind that almost all arts and crafts supplies are useful except anything that is toxic or really sharp,” Eddy said. “Things like feathers, beads, paper, buttons and keys are all high demand items while other things that you don’t expect can be used as well, like bits of wood, small containers, moss, seeds, ribbon, etc. really so many things can be the inspiration for an art kit. If you think it has potential, it probably does.”
