Community Services Consortium (CSC) Head Start continues to serve children and families in Lincoln County and is accepting applications.
Many families may now be eligible due to loss of income, loss of employment as well as current loses that families have suffered due to wildfires, evacuations and even loss of home. CSC is working to assist families with urgent needs. They hope many families will apply now and receive the help that Head Start can offer as well as many CSC services; including rental assistance, energy assistance, employment, education and more.
CSC Head Start staff and families are adjusting to distance learning. Families are joining together on zoom for virtual classes. Children are not only learning, but will be prepared to understand that changes are in place: arrivals and departures, small portable hand washing stations, Individual learning kits.
The classrooms will have Plexiglas dividers on their tables and in play areas. Teachers will be dressed in safety scrubs, masks and face shields. Children will have face shields too as well as masks. Each of the schoolhouses will have special HVAC additions designed to prevent viral spread. Special COVID-19 funds are being utilized for the many changes.
"We plan virtual tours of the newly reorganized classrooms for the children and families, to help them see the changes," CSC staff said in a press release. "For parents who would rather continue with distance learning, we will work that out too!"
Staff is either teaching in teams or helping set up the new classrooms. Every possible precaution is being put in place to prevent COVID-19 infections, including prescreening for symptoms and fevers. Only staff, children and special needs supporters will be allowed on sites.
"This is a great undertaking, but well worth it," CSC staff said. "We must keep everyone safe and participate in lowering the incidence of this terrible threat."
As Head Start prepares for welcoming children back into the classroom, they are considering several options based on parent’s responses. Some parents do not want their children to return to on-site instruction; they feel that this year it is too dangerous. Many families have multiple generations living together, or grandparents are the children’s caretakers. Other parents will be happy to return to in-classroom education. Few do not like distance learning.
In Mid October, Head Start will review the situation of COVID-19 in the county and determine the feasibility of planning return to in-person classroom teaching thereafter. Many schools in the nation opened and then had to close again and Head Start wants to avoid this.
Future plans are under consideration regarding a site for child care worker education and expansion into an Early Head Start program.
"This is an exciting possibility with partnerships being considered," CSC staff said. "As always, CSC Head Start wants to remain a five star rated comprehensive preschool that provides wrap around social services to their families and high level education to our children. Creation of a new multi purpose site will add to the services already provided to our community by CSC and CSC Head Start."
For more information about CSC Head Start and to apply for 2020 – 2021 program year, visit the Head Start web page on the CSC website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.