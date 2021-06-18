CTE students get real world experience

Under the guidance and direction of Noah Lambie — art, physics and career technical education teacher at Taft 7-12 — students learn graphic design, create jewelry with an epilog laser and can produce a run of silk-screened t-shirts. A store at the school displays items produced in the Siletz Studio.
Graduating senior Gage Koceja was tasked with testing out the newest machine, a plasma cutter, he said. The machine cuts through metal.
He started with a simple letter, then cut out numbers, 2021, for the senior plaque. He made and then personalized by engraving a gift for a teacher.
Koceja’s self portrait, another Siletz Studio project, decorated the invitation to the group show of similar self portraits held at the chessman gallery in the Lincoln City Cultural Center March 12 through April 5.
The work produced in the creative studio ranges from graphic T-shirts to fine art, the students challenging themselves and learning new processes as additional equipment is added.
Koceja said he liked attending Taft. Citing good teachers and good programs, namely the CTE courses in Lambie’s Siletz Studio, he said, “I liked going to Taft. I met a lot of good friends.”
Koceja is headed to Bend in the fall, where he will study science at Central Oregon Community College. He’s looking forward to living in the dorms at the community college.
Riley Ellis was in the midst of preparing for the State Wrestling Championship with just 12 days to his graduation. He was focused on his nutrition, and preparing himself mentally and physically for the championship meet. Coming in second last year, Ellis was favored to win, he said matter-of-factly.
Ellis joined the digital media program his freshman year, intrigued various machines and processes in the classroom, he said. Relating various points on the classroom equipment such as the plasma cutter, three-dimensional carver and laser engraver, Ellis recalled his initial desire to make cool gadgets. when joining the digital media program at Taft 7-12 his freshman year of high school.
Ellis noted the cost savings of spending two years at Oregon Coast Community College, where he will take general education courses. He plans to transfer to a university to study theology.
“These are the people I’ve known since I was really little,” said Jose Flores. “I grew up here.”
Jose Flores participated in the welding program, a partnership between the Lincoln County School District, Oregon Coast Community College, the Port of Toledo and Northwest Oregon Works. Along with other students, Flores traveled to the welding lab at the port two days each week, where he learned the basics of welding, as well as basic work practices.
Welding instructor Mike Rasmussen teaches students how to use a hand torch, do shielded metal arc-welding, flux-core arc welding, air carbon arc gouging and a plasma cutter. Students learn safety, working around industrial equipment, how to cut steel and how to put it together.
They’re at entry level in a small fabrication ship, said Rasmussen.
Davis indicated her willingness to hire the students. The port is busy.
A student in the program last year is currently in Guam on a Navy base working as a civilian arc welder, Rasmussen related. Two students are employed by the Port of Toledo. One student was hired by Inland Electric in Seaside as an apprentice. “I told him to tell them he knew how to weld,” Rasmussen said. “Electricians always need to weld something,” he explained.
“It taught me you have to get up early,” Flores said of the internship, where they got right to work upon arrival. It was like a job, he said.
Flores has plans to either study to become an electrician or a barber.
His experience at Taft was positive. “You kind of know everybody. I made good friends. You kind of know everybody,” Flores said. “You can say hi to anybody. It wouldn’t be weird.”
Like Ellis, Flores is on Taft’s wrestling team. By placing third or better at a district meet at Clatskanie June 19, Guidance counselor Robb Ellis explained, both wrestlers will advance to the state championships in Redmond June 26. The guidance counselor indicated he thought both were likely to qualify for the state meet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.