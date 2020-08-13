With two hybrid concerts under their belts, the team at the Lincoln City Cultural Center (LCCC) is ready and raring for more.
LCCC is happy to announce that the QuaranTunes Concert Series is going well, so it will continue through September. These events offer both in-person performances and live streaming services, so that the LCCC patrons can enjoy the best in live music, safely.
The QuaranTunes series began on July 22, with the Celtic duo Men of Worth, and followed on Aug. 6 with local favorite The Perry Gerber Band. The next concert will be a streaming-only show with jazz vocalist Halie Loren, backed by guitarist Daniel Gallo, at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 19. Tickets are on sale now at www.lincolncity-culturalcenter.org or 541-994-9994.
Jazz-pop singer/songwriter Halie Loren, hailing from Alaska and Oregon, is driven by a passion for authentic storytelling through music. Her award-winning original songs and albums have topped international charts, and her live shows have delighted audiences and garnered dedicated fans around the world for over a decade. Whether it's wringing out a torch song's every vulnerable confession, pouring on the humor in a sassy blues, or swooning into a bossa nova's gentle sway, on stage, Loren is all in. "Anyone who walks into a Halie Loren show comes away the better for it." (FestivalPeak.com)
This personalized Aug. 19 concert will be broadcast from Halie’s home studio to your laptop, phone, tablet or TV through the LCCC’s private YouTube channel. Purchase a ticket to the VIP Live feed, and the center will send you the link prior to the show. Ticketholders and fans can send their requests to: halieloren@comcast.net.
Wednesday, Aug. 26 – Ezra Weiss & Devin Phillips
On Wednesday, Aug. 26, the LCCC will present an evening with composer/pianist Ezra Weiss, “a bold, inspired figure in the contemporary jazz arranging scene” (DownBeat) in a duo with tenor saxophone Devin Phillips. Showtime is 7 p.m.
With the safety of patrons, staff and musicians in mind, the LCCC is offering two types of tickets:
1) Table seating in the LCCC auditorium before a small audience of 25, seated in singles and couples at socially-distant tables. Masks are required.
2) VIP Live Stream, broadcast from the LCCC auditorium to your laptop, phone, tablet or TV through our private YouTube channel. Purchase a ticket to the VIP Live feed, and The Stream Team will send you the link prior to the show.
Ezra Weiss has released seven albums as a bandleader: The Five A.M. Strut (2003), Persephone (2005), Get Happy (2007), The Shirley Horn Suite (2010), Our Path To This Moment (2012), Before You Know It [Live in Portland] (2014), and We Limit Not the Truth of God (2019). All of these CD’s have received substantial national and international acclaim from the press and have spent significant time on the JazzWeek Radio Charts.
Additionally, Ezra composed the music for the Portland Jazz Composer’s Ensemble’s multimedia concert and recording, From Maxville To Vanport (2018). He also wrote the big band arrangements for Derek Hines’ recording The Long Journey Home (2017), which led to the formation of the Ezra Weiss Big Band.
Born and reared in New Orleans, the cradle of jazz, Devin Phillips’ intense affair with the saxophone began at the age of eight. Performing, touring and recording with top jazz artists, such as Wynton Marsalis, Eddie Palmieri, The Headhunters, the New Orleans Jazz Orchestra, musician Lenny Kravitz, and Los Hombres Caliente (with whom he recorded two award-winning albums) soon followed. His reputation as a sax man with intricate and rhythmically innovative sounds made him a popular feature at jazz festivals: France’s Jazz de Vien Festival; Tokyo’s JVC Jazz Festival; Itanbul’s The Ruins; Spain’s Barcelona Jazz Festival; the Netherlands’ North Sea Jazz and the New Orleans Jazz Festival.
Would you like Dinner and a Show? Olde Line Lanes is offering a special menu for this concert, delivered to the LCCC (in-person tickets) or your home in the Lincoln City area (VIP Streaming). This meal is sold separately from the concert, for $20 per person. To order or learn more, head to www.oldelinelanes.com/ and click "Upcoming Events."
Wednesday, Sept. 2 – Darrell Grant Jazz Trio
The LCCC presents an evening with the renowned jazz pianist Darrell Grant on Wednesday, Sept. 2, at 7 pm. This show is scheduled just days before Grant, a pianist, composer and educator, is set to receive one of four Governor’s Arts Awards for his contributions to Oregon arts and culture.
There will be two ways to enjoy this concert with Grant and his trio.
1) Socially distant table seating, limited to a small audience of 25, seated in singles and couples at socially-distant tables. Masks will be required.
2) VIP Live Stream, broadcast from the LCCC auditorium to your laptop, phone, tablet or TV through our private YouTube channel. Purchase a ticket to the VIP Live feed, and we'll send you the link prior to the show.
Since the release of his debut album Black Art, one of the New York Times's top ten jazz CD's of 1994, Darrell Grant has built an international reputation as a pianist, composer, and educator who channels the power of music to make change. He has performed throughout the U.S., Canada, and Europe in venues ranging from Paris’s La Villa jazz club to the Havana Jazz Festival. Dedicated to themes of hope, community, and place, Grant’s compositions include his 2012 Step by Step: The Ruby Bridges Suite honoring the civil rights icon and The Territory which explores Oregon’s landscape and history. Since moving to Portland, Oregon he has been named Portland Jazz Hero by the Jazz Journalist Association, received a Northwest Regional Emmy, been named the 2019 Portland Jazz Master, and received a MAP Fund grant. He is a Professor of Music at Portland State University where he directs the Leroy Vinnegar Jazz Institute.
Wednesday, Sept. 9 – Mary Flower & the BBQ Boys
Mary Flower’s immense finger picking guitar and lap-slide prowess is soulful and meter-perfect, a deft blend of the inventive, the dexterous and the mesmerizing. Her supple honey-and-whiskey voice provides the perfect melodic accompaniment to each song’s story. She’ll bring that distinctive sound, backed by the four-piece BBQ Boys, to the LCCC on Wednesday, Sept. 9, at 7 pm. As listed above, this concert will be offered both in-person and with VIP Live Streaming. Tickets are on sale now at www.lincolncity-culturalcenter.org or 541-994-9994.
An internationally known and award-winning picker, singer/songwriter and teacher, the Midwest native relocated from Denver to the vibrant Portland music scene in in 2004. She continues to please crowds and critics at folk festivals, teaching seminars and concert stages domestically and abroad that include Merlefest, Kerrville, King Biscuit, Prairie Home Companion and the Vancouver Folk Festival, among many.
A finalist in 2000 and 2002 at the National Finger Picking Guitar Championship, a nominee in 2008, 2012 and 2016 for a Blues Foundation Blues Music Award, and many times a Cascade Blues Assn. Muddy Award winner, Flower embodies a luscious and lusty mix of rootsy, acoustic-blues guitar and vocal styles that span a number of idioms – from Piedmont to the Mississippi Delta, with stops in ragtime, swing, folk and hot jazz.
Flower’s 11 recordings, including her four for Memphis’ famed Yellow Dog Records — Bywater Dance, Instrumental Breakdown, Bridges and Misery Loves Company — show a deep command of and love for folk and blues string music. For Flower, it’s never about re-creation. Her dedication to the art form is a vital contribution to America’s music.
The BBQ Boys are a four-piece jazz, blues and jug band that has performed with many well-known artists such as Jim Kweskin, Geoff Muldaur, Maria Muldaur, John Sebastian, David Grisman and Dan Hicks.
Originally the Barbecue Orchestra, it was started by famed washtub bass and jug blower Fritz Richmond (of the original Jim Kweskin Jug Band) and Turtle VanDemarr (guitar player with Dan Hicks and the Hot Licks). In 2008 Fritz passed on to jug band heaven and Turtle began playing music in his daughter’s band. The remaining members Stew, Spud and Doc added a sousaphone player par excellence, Mark.
The BBQ Boys have played many concerts with Jim Kweskin and the Jug Band, in San Francisco’s Great American Music Hall, The Roots and Rhythm Festival in Providence,R.I., Club 47 in MA, The Waterfront Blues Festival in Portland,OR and The National Jug Band Jubilee in Louisville, KY.
In 2013 they joined forces with Mary Flower as a jazz and blues infected jug band (sans jug) and have created new masterpieces of old standbys and originals, adding rich harmonies and searing solos.
The BBQ Boys are:
Stew Dodge on fiddle and vocals. He is the owner and CEO of Stew Dodge Sound Co.
Spud Siegel on mandolin, mandola and vocals. He is a ship’s captain on the Columbia River.
Doc Stein on dobro, guitar and vocals. He is an ER doc in his spare time.
Mark Vehrencamp on sousaphone. He is a railroad engineer for Union Pacific who also plays with the Vancouver Symphony.
Your ticket purchase supports this fantastic musician, as well as the Cultural Center and an adventurous group of local audio and video professionals dedicated to live broadcasts of the highest quality (the LCCC Stream Team).
For further information, call series producer Niki Price at 541-994-9994.
