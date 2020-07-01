Is Tuesday a good night for you? Us too!
The Cultural Center invites the community to enjoy a brand new, mask-required evening market, every Tuesday from July to September 2020. It’s called the Tuesday Night Thing, and it promises to be a collection of food, arts and crafts that will change with the mandates as well as the season. Hours for the TNT will be 4-8 pm, with the first hour (4-5 pm) reserved for the most vulnerable populations.
“In other cities, Tuesday might seem like an odd time for an event,” said Niki Price, executive director of the LCCC. “But we are a tourist town, and Tuesday night IS the weekend for many people in the hospitality industry. We’re all looking for ways to enjoy ourselves while we keep our distance, and we thought that an outdoor market might be just the thing.”
Observing the latest in state and local safety guidelines, the LCCC intends to offer a variety of vendors including baked goods, soaps, produce, hand-crafted gifts and hot food options. Attendance will be limited to ensure the safety of both vendors and patrons. Nonprofit booths are welcome. Live music may be introduced when the state and county guidelines allow.
“The Tuesday Night Thing is a new program, inspired by the need for safe outdoor entertainment for Lincoln City residents as well as the need for vendors to reach their customers,” Price said. “Management will be making the best decisions we can, based on the best information available. We look forward to creating a fun, casual evening market for our community to enjoy.”
To learn more about the TNT or become a vendor, call the LCCC at 541-994-9994.
SPECIAL COVID REQUIREMENTS The Tuesday Night Thing will be practicing General Operations Requirements as outlined by the Oregon Farmers Market Association, including:
Vendors who cannot maintain safe social distancing are not allowed. Unfortunately, that means no face painters, massage therapists or other vendors who by definition must be in close contact with their customers.
Market staff, vendors and volunteers must wear cloth, paper or disposable face coverings. Customers must also wear masks while on the LCCC property, unless they are exempted by disability.
Vendors are in charge of creating selling systems (spaced line, extra table, signage) that will enforce social distancing. They are also required to wipe down high-touch areas frequently.
As long as Lincoln County remains in Phase 1, the number of customers will be limited to 50 at any one time. If the county moves to Phase 2, we will expand.
The market will be arranged with social distance in mind, with wide aisles and booths spaced 6-10 feet apart.
No hot food or ready to eat prepared food will be laid out “buffet style” or in a way in which customers could self-serve, touch or breathe on another’s food.
Tables will be six feet apart, and parties will be limited to 6 or fewer.
Bathrooms (inside the LCCC) will be disinfected before and after the market. Hand sanitizer and soap will always be available.
The first hour of the market (4-5 pm) will be designated “at risk hour” to provide the safest shopping experience for our most vulnerable community members.
Pre-orders and pick-ups are encouraged. If requested, the LCCC is willing to create a drive-through system for vendors to assist customers who have pre-ordered.
Use of durable silverware and plates is not allowed. All plates, forks, knives, spoons and napkins must be single-use and disposable.
These and other guidelines can be found at https://www.oregonfarmersmarkets.org/covid-19
