What always fits and never goes out of style?
Cash, of course!
That's the grand prize in the sixth annual Culture, Of Course! 50/50 Raffle. With a limited number of tickets to be sold, the odds are as amazing as the cause: the nonprofit Lincoln City Cultural Center.
The 50/50 Raffle has become one of the highlights of the LCCC’s annual Culture, Of Course! Benefit Dinner and Auction, held each year in May. This year’s gala may have been postponed, but the work for arts and culture goes on – and so does the 50/50 Raffle. The grand prize winner will receive half the proceeds, a sum that could reach as high as $5,000. Tickets are $20 each or 6 for $100, available for purchase by phone at 541-994-9994 or online at https://cultureofcourse.square.site. The drawing will be held later this summer.
There are two other prizes in this annual fundraiser. Second prize is a luxurious, stylish, hand-woven Turkmen rug (79 inches by 116 inches) imported and donated by The Kelp Bed, in Lincoln City. Third prize is a $50 gift certificate to The Riverhouse Nestucca, in Pacific City. This waterfront restaurant offers seasonal seafood, spirits and more along the lovely Nestucca River.
“We've decided to hold the raffle even though we can't gather for the gala, and we hope you'll join in the fun,” said Rosanne Berton, chair of the Culture, Of Course! Committee. “Without events, rentals or visitors, the Cultural Center has few ways to generate operating support. You can help keep the center afloat, and you may win an awesome prize. You need not be present to win – of course!”
This year, ticket sales will be limited to 600. If your ticket is drawn, you will receive half the total proceeds from the raffle sales – a minimum of $500 but perhaps as much as $5,000. But, the greatest prize of all? Your contribution supports LCCC, including its many programs for the community. In 2019, LCCC hosted 350 events, from shows in the art gallery to Celtic concerts in the auditorium. From meetings to markets to mosaics, the LCCC offers programs for people of all ages and income levels – and the 50/50 raffle will help keep them coming in 2020 and beyond.
Raffle chances are $20 each, or six for $100 – and a NEW DEAL for this year, 13 tickets for $200. You can purchase and keep your distance by purchasing online at cultureofcourse.square.site or by calling the center at 541-994-9994. Leave a message, and a member of the staff will call you back as soon as possible.
ABOUT CULTURE, OF COURSE!
Culture, Of Course! is the premier event of the Lincoln City Cultural Center in which the local community comes together to raise money for operational support of LCCC and improvement of the historic DeLake School building. The sixth annual Culture, Of Course!, originally set for May 2, has been rescheduled for Saturday, Oct. 24, at the LCCC. This year’s theme is “Around the World in 80 Days,” and will feature international foods and culture. Full event tickets, including dinner, a signature cocktail, and entertainment, are $85 each. Full tables are also available. Both can be reserved in advance at https://cultureofcourse.square.site.
