When undergoing cancer treatments, sometimes it can be difficult for patients to get the extra self-care that is a big part of healing. Sixteen oncology patients at Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital will receive extra pampering, thanks to donations from customers of Dahl Disposal Service, which serves the greater Toledo and Waldport areas.
Customers were asked to donate to Dahl’s “Pamper Survivors” fundraiser to purchase gift certificates for manicures, pedicures and other services from Tiffany Thompson at Healing Hearts, LLC, in Newport. Thompson is specially trained to provide gentle nail and skin care treatments for people who have cancer.
“We wanted to do something creative and uncommon to benefit local cancer survivors,” said TJ Thompson, community relations representative for Dahl Disposal.
Pacific Communities Health District Foundation staff are working with hospital oncology social workers to facilitate the program and distribute gift certificates to patients who can most benefit from these services.
“We extend our sincere gratitude to Dahl Disposal and their customers, and to Healing Hearts, for such thoughtful support,” said Karla Clem, PCHD Foundation development specialist.
