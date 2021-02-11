The first of three 'clinics' at Sunset Senior Living Center (SSLC) in Depoe Bay distributed the COVID-19 vaccine to seniors and people who assist them this week.
New incoming residents will be able to get the vaccine if they are accepted to one of three openings at this long-term care facility. New residents will be able to get the vaccine Feb. 24 and Mar 17.
The federal government purchased the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine which has a 95 percent efficacy rate, and made it available to hospitals, front line workers and long-term care facilities.
“I’m glad that I pursued the opportunity when it came," Catherine Hingson, the owner/operator of Sunset Senior Living Center said. "There was a lot of paperwork on the computer and in the end ‘partnering’ with Walgreens turned out to be a very positive choice. The pharmacist/nurse from Walgreens came out to my location because I have residents that have mobility difficulties.
"There were not any long lines waiting outside in the winter weather and we are all grateful to be able to get vaccinated. The inoculation process only took a few minutes.”
The current number of deaths from COVID-19 in Oregon is over 2,000 people and for this reason, along with the gravity of the effects of the virus and the increased need for hospital beds and personnel, there are many good reasons to choose a smaller adult foster care home when looking for placement for the vulnerable elderly population. These home-based smaller operations typically employ fewer people so there is less likelihood of infection.
By having medical support come to the home, there is reduced risk, and it is easier on the residents to not have to go out to the doctors, which can be very tiring for them. At Sunset Senior Living Center, Hingson explained.
“Our nurse practitioner, physical therapist, and counselor all come to the home to serve the residents,” Hingson said.
Adult foster care homes in Oregon are typically licensed for up to five residents depending on space. Sunset Senior Living Center is licensed for four residents and is a class three home, which means that people can stay there until the end of their life and SSLC often has one person who is on Hospice.
For some people, these home settings are ideal. There are many requirements around safety and training mandated by the state.
“I have not had any ‘violations’ or cases of coronavirus in my AFH (Adult Foster Home) and I work hard to protect, engage and give quality care to those entrusted in my care; they each become like my own family,” Hingson said.
Some of the biggest advantages of an AFH are that the ratio of staff to residents is low, there is a home atmosphere, the staff turnover is lower and the owner and staff are professional and loving. At SSLC Hingson has three full-time workers and one part-time employee for four residents.
“People get the attention that they need here,” Hingson said. “They have delicious meals that they are involved in choosing, they don’t have to wait long when they ring their call bell to ask for something. The staff keep things clean, work on physical therapy, help the residents with showering, medications and whatever help they need. For those that are more able to get around. I have a handicapped van and can take them out to do activities."
Additionally, Hingson said there are several garden boxes so residents can ‘play’ in the garden, walk around the neighborhood and look at the ocean and coastal birds. The state requires that there be a plan for different emergency situations, Hingson said the center goes above and beyond to be very well prepared to assist residents for any situation.
“There is a high-end security system in place, everyone has emergency supplies and bug-out bags, the nearby storage unit has everything we would need to shelter in place, I’m not a ‘prepper,’" Hingson said. "But it feels good to be prepared. I have a considerable amount of experience with emergency preparedness, so when the pandemic hit, and then the wildfires locally last September, we were prepared.”
Sunset Senior Living Center is a licensed adult foster care home for residential placement where people can continue to live safely and as independently as possible. Often a combination of long-term care insurance and private pay are utilized to pay for this niche care.
