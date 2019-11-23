Neighborhood friends and visitors are gathering in Depoe Bay at the whale fountain on Saturday, Nov. 30 at 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. for the annual tree lighting event.
Join Chamber volunteers who will have hot chocolate, cider, cookies and candies for your holiday enjoyment. The tree lighting will be at 5 p.m.
"Join us for a fun afternoon of caroling and socializing with your neighbors," stated the Chamber.
On Thursday, December 5 , the Depoe Bay Chamber of Commerce will host their annual community holiday dinner from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The potluck dinner is for Depoe Bay area residents and Chamber members.
The Chamber and volunteers will provide and cook the meat portion of the evening (turkey and ham). Attendees are being asked to bring a side dish or dessert.
In addition, plan on bringing your own tableware, plate and cutlery. Water and coffee will be provided.
Registration is required and the event is limited to the first 75 reservations. Reservations can be made by calling the Depoe Bay Chamber at 541-765-2889.
If you have children that will be accompanying you to the dinner and you wish, please bring a wrapped present with your child’s name on it to place under the Christmas tree.
The location is the Depoe Bay Community Hall, 220 Bay St., Depoe Bay. Information at www.depoebaychamber.org or call 541-765-2889
