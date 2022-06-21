Depoe Bay has been awarded the Pacific regional winner for Best Harbor by US Harbors. This is Depoe Bay’s third consecutive year of the award.
The fourth annual Best Harbor contest is a crowd-sourced online competition that began in 2019. Sponsored by US Harbors, the contest reflects the pride people feel for their local coastal communities. Every year, people have a chance to vote, submit photos, stories and information.
Voting for this year’s contest ran from April 18 through May 31. The winning harbors were announced Tuesday, June 7. Special commemorative plaques will be given to the Overall Winner and each of the six regional winners. The Overall Winner was Padanaram, Mass. Depoe Bay was awarded the Pacific region. Other winners included Fort Myers, Fla. for the Gulf Coast region, Gowanus, N.Y. for the Mid-Atlantic region, Charlevoix, Mich. for the Great Lakes region, and Hilton Head, S.C. for the Southeast region.
A live awards event was held Tuesday, June 14, via Zoom with harbormasters and residents of the winning harbors. Anastasia Fischer, of US Harbors, hosted the event and thanked everyone who voted in the contest. This is US Harbor’s fourth year of running this contest.
Depoe Bay was the grand winner for Best Harbor in 2020 and the Pacific Regional winner in 2021.
Mellissa Sumner, Depoe Bay Chamber director, read a statement from Mayor Kathy Short.
“The City of Depoe Bay continues to be honored with the recognition of winner of Best Harbor and will strive to make our harbor even better in the coming years,” the statement read. “It is still the safest and most convenient harbor in the world for ingress and egress.”
The statement added there are plans in the works for a safer moorage and improved accessibility for the handicapped.
Noelie Achen, vice president of Tradewinds Charters in Depoe Bay, said there are many things that make Depoe Bay special. Depoe Bay is the smallest navigable harbor in the world.
“We’re also the whale watching capital of the West Coast,” Achen said. “We are five miles of rocks, surrounded by 20 miles of beach on each side.”
Depoe Bay is also an ideal meeting ground for whales. They migrate during the summer and fall but are seen in Depoe Bay year-round.
Depoe Bay is a premiere fishing ground, Achen added. People can catch rockfish, Coho salmon, Dungeness crab and more.
The harbor is protected by the U.S. Coast Guard Station Depoe Bay.
