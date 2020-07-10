The Devils Lake Water Improvement District (DLWID) recently recognized Lake Manager, Josh Brainerd, as a newly accredited Certified Lake Manager (CLM) from the North American Lake Management Society (NALMS).
This prestigious accreditation recognizes managers around the country who exemplify exceptional training and experience in lake ecology.
Thanks to Brainerd, DLWID has successfully implemented water improvement projects including a new aeration system, dredging of the D River and successful removal of invasive species that have haunted the lake for many years.
“I am very excited to receive my CLM accreditation,” Brainerd said. “The training and skills you gain from the accreditation process is rewarding. Not only does it increase my skills and education, but it also puts DLWID on a national platform. Devils Lake will be seen as a progressive leader in lake management across the country.”
Brainerd received his Bachelor’s Degree in Environmental Biology from Illinois College in 2005. After graduating, Brainerd began his career at the North Carolina Department of Environment and Natural Resources as a hydrogeologist. bFrom there, he transitioned into working for an environmental services company called HEPACO.
After a few years of successfully managing both large and small environmental projects for various companies, Brainerd decided to accept a position with DLWID as their new Lake Manager. Brainerd moved to Lincoln City in 2016 where he has become a local community leader serving as a city planning commissioner and Chamber of Commerce board member.
Brainerd said he is delighted to continue his career journey as a Certified Lake Manager, and looks forward to sharing his leadership skills, along with developing new skills, with the North American Lake Management Society.
The North American Lake Management Society (NALMS) was founded in Portland, Maine, in 1980 as an organization with membership open to both professionals and citizens interested in applied lake management, while other organizations focused on either one or the other. One of the primary focuses of the organization in its early years was the funding of Section 314 of the Clean Water Act, the Clean Lakes Program.
The Clean Lakes Program provided funds, through the states, to clean up individual lakes. NALMS actively supported EPA funding appropriations and implementation of this program, but dedicated funding for the Clean Lakes Program ended in 1994, creating financial challenges for lake management activities.
In 1989, NALMS established its certification program, which recognizes members with special training and experience in lake management. Certified Lake Managers (CLMs) are directly involved in managing lakes and reservoirs, including their watersheds, and have satisfied the NALMS requirements intended to properly perform the above duties with maximum competency.
In 2003, the program expanded to include Certified Lake Professional (CLPs) for those members who are also involved in managing lakes and reservoirs but focus on providing the critical technical or socioeconomic data used in making decisions that affect the quality and use of these water bodies.
For more information, please contact DLWID via phone at 541-994-5330 or email Lake.Manager@DLWID.org. Or, visit www.DLWID.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.