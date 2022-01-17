Devils Lake was recently featured by FishingBooker.com as one of the 10 best winter fishing destinations in the country. Devils Lake, along with nine other fishing spots across the United States, was highlighted as a top place for passionate anglers. The Devils Lake Water Improvement District (DLWID), which oversees the lake’s overall water health, is proud to be included in this prestigious list.
The lake was selected based on its reputation for winter Steelhead runs and its abundance of Rainbow Trout. Given its close proximity to the Pacific Ocean and Oregon Coast also played a heavy role in beating out other fishing destinations. Other well-known fishing destinations in the article include Kenai, Alaska, Morrow Bay, Calif., and South Padre Island, Texas. To read the article, please go to FishingBooker.com.
This article is a prime example of the recent positive media attention for Devils Lake. Last summer, Lake Manager Josh Brainerd was interviewed by Destination Oregon about Devils Lake recreational opportunities. To watch the video, please go to their website here.
Brainerd explains his theory as to why Devils Lake has received a tidal wave of media attention.
“I think it speaks to our successes here as a district,” said Brainerd. “Since we launched our aeration system over three years ago, the water quality in the Lake has improved tremendously. We are starting to see a resurgence in native plant and fish species that used to inhabit the Lake decades ago. The public has taken notice, and it has allowed us to tell our story to guests of Lincoln City.”
But DLWID is not resting on its laurels with this increase in media attention. DLWID Board President Tina French elaborates.
“The press attention is obviously a good thing for us as a District,” said French. “But this is just the beginning. With our recent purchase of Blue Heron Landing, we finally have a physical presence on the Lake to tell our story and demonstrate our value to residents and visitors. Now that we have a building, we can start laying the groundwork for more projects that will enhance the Lake as a destination.”
