The Devils Lake Water Improvement District (DLWID) is seeking qualified applicants to join the Budget Committee. All interested applicants, who qualify, are encouraged to apply by filling out an official application here. Applications can also be downloaded on the district’s website, www.DLWID.org.
The DLWID Budget Committee meets annually, typically in May, to review the proposed upcoming budget for the district. The budget is prepared prior to the meeting by the District Manager, who is the acting Budget Officer. The Committee’s primary function is to review and, if appropriate, make recommendations on the proposed annual DLWID budget.
This process is usually accomplished in one meeting but could be extended to additional meetings based on committee feedback and suggestions. Upon consent, the Committee makes a formal recommendation on the budget to the DLWID Board of Directors.
District Manager Josh Brainerd comments on skills and qualifications that he is seeking in applicants.
“We’re really looking for team-players to help us draft a budget that makes sense for the district,” says Brainerd. “Since we are a relatively small district, our budget is going to reflect that. With that said, we are looking for applicants who are skilled at making prudent financial decisions and that have a passion for the lake.”
There are two positions available on the Budget Committee. Applicants must be residents of the district and also be a registered voter of Lincoln County in order to qualify. For an application, please go to www.DLWID.org.
For more information, please contact DLWID via phone at 541-994-5330 or email Lake.Manager@DLWID.org. Or, visit www.DLWID.org.
