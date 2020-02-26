Bring the family to Devils Lake on May 2 for the inaugural $10,000 Fishing Derby.
Hosted by the Devils Lake Water Improvement District, this fun and affordable event is a great way to kick off the summer season with a day of fishing.
Starting at 7 a.m., the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife will tag and release a set amount of rainbow trout into Devils Lake. Participants who catch each tagged fish can bring it back to the event booth at Regatta Grounds Park for a cash prize. Up to $10,000 in cash prizes will be given throughout the day.
Registration is $35 per person, with kids 12 and under free. Folks can pre-register by visiting DLWID.org or on the day of the event. Registration is capped at 100 participants, so don’t delay registering for this reel good time. In addition to the Derby, participants can enjoy food vendors, merchandise booths and raffle prizes.
“We want to give visitors a reason to come recreate on the lake,” said District Manager Josh Brainerd. “Visitors to Lincoln City often don’t even know we have such an amazing lake… right in our back yard. Events like the Fishing Derby are designed to shine a light on Devils Lake.
"Our hope is that people come out, have fun, catch a fish, and possibly return again in the future.”
To pre-register for the Fishing Derby, please visit the Devils Lake Water Improvement District’s Facebook account at Facebook.com/DevilsLakeOR or website at www.DLWID.org.
The Fishing Derby runs from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 2, 2020.
For more information, please visit DLWID.org or email Lake.Manager@DLWID.org.
