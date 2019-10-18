For the fourth year, Driftwood Public Library will be hosting a celebration of the Mexican holiday honoring the memory of the dead, Dia de Muertos.
Library staff invites all members of the community to join them from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1 for a party celebrating the memories of loved ones who have passed.
The Day of the Dead is celebrated throughout Mexico and by people of Mexican heritage elsewhere. Scholars trace the origins of the modern Mexican holiday to indigenous observances dating back hundreds of years and to an Aztec festival dedicated to the goddess Mictecacihuatl. The Day of the Dead celebrations in Mexico developed from ancient traditions among its pre-Columbian cultures. Rituals celebrating the deaths of ancestors had been observed by these civilizations perhaps for as long as 3,000 years. The festival that developed into the modern Day of the Dead fell in the ninth month of the Aztec calendar and was celebrated for an entire month. The festivities were dedicated to the goddess known as the ‘Lady of the Dead,’ corresponding to the modern La Calavera Catrina.
During the multi-day holiday communities gather together to honor friends and family members who have passed on, and help keep their memories alive. To be clear, Day of the Dead is not a Mexican version of Halloween. In Mexican culture, death is viewed as a natural part of the human cycle. Mexicans view it not as a day of sadness but as a day of celebration. Day of the Dead festivities unfold in an explosion of color and life-affirming joy. While the theme is death, the point is to demonstrate love and respect for deceased family members. It has become a national symbol of Mexico.
Driftwood’s celebration will consist of music, dancing, face-painting and an altar to which anyone can add a remembrance of loved ones they wish to honor. It will also be a community-style potluck, in which those attending may bring a favorite dish to share.
This event is free to the public and made possible by The Friends of Driftwood Library. Questions about the event may be directed to Teena Nelson at 541-996-1258 or tnelson@lincolncity.org, or to Star Khan at 541-996-1255 or skhan@lincolncity.org. Driftwood Public Library is located at 801 SW HWY 101 in Lincoln City on the 2nd floor of the City Hall building, across the street from Burger King and adjacent to McKay’s Market.
