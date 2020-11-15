The Oregon Coast Community College Small Business Development Center has launched a new Disaster Recovery Guide for businesses impacted by the recent wildfires. This guide helps business owners understand and assess their situation so they can make the best decisions in the recovery process.
“We are very excited to have this new workbook to help businesses in our community,” said Dave Price, OCCC’s Vice President of Engagement & Entrepreneurship and director of the SBDC. “We have seen the devastation from these wildfires, and we know that the recovery process will take time. The OCCC SBDC is here to help with no-cost one-on-one confidential business advising with our expert advisers.”
The Disaster Assistance Guide is based on the experiences of Small Business Development Center advisers both nationally and in Oregon responding to disasters throughout the United States. The guide is structured as a workbook, with specific steps to take to understand the state of the business’s finances, inventory, marketing, customers and employees. The workbook is intended to be used with no-cost business advising from the Small Business Development Center to help business owners make the best decisions during this recovery.
“If a business is struggling or has a question, the best recommendation we have is to give us a call,” Price said. “Our experienced advisers are here to help.”
Businesses may contact the OCCC Small Business Development Center at 541-994-4166 or by visiting oregoncoastbusiness.com (click “Advising”).
