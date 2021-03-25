During the month of April, the Lincoln City Police Department plans on utilizing traffic safety grant funds to put extra officers on duty for enhanced Distracted Driving Enforcement.
The month of April has been designated as the National Distracted Driving Awareness Month and Lincoln City enforcement efforts will occur in conjunction with Distracted Driving enforcement efforts conducted by other law enforcement agencies across the state and nation. Their first enhanced enforcement operation is planned for April 7, 2021, with additional operations to follow during the month.
Distracted Driving is a dangerous behavior for drivers, passengers, and non-occupants alike, LCPD officials say. Distracted driving is a specific type of inattention that occurs when drivers divert their attention from the driving task, to focusing on some other activity instead. These enforcement efforts are designed to increase the number of law enforcement officers on patrol with an emphasis on seeking out drivers who are distracted by talking or texting on their cell phones or using other electronic devices while they are operating their vehicle.
The goal of these enhanced enforcement efforts is to increase the safety of the citizens and visitors of Lincoln City. Statistical information provided by Oregon Impact and NHTSA indicate that from 2014-2018 there were 13,603 fatal and injury crashes involving distracted drivers in Oregon (all ages) resulting in 137 fatalities and 20,992 injuries. Nationally in 2019 there were 3,142 fatalities involving distracted driving.
The Distracted Driving Enforcement grant funds are a valuable resource that assists LCPD in improving the traffic safety in the community. The objective is to raise awareness of the dangers of distracted driving and to reduce the number of distracted drivers from the roadways and prevent crashes that cause injuries and cost lives. These grant funds were made possible through the Oregon Department of Transportation and Oregon Impact.
Information submitted by Sergeant Jeffrey G. Winn.
