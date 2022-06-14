Jazz artist Dmitri Matheny and his all-star band celebrate the release of their new album with a spectacular series of performances July 9-22:
• 7/9 SEATTLE, WA Calluna | Opening Night
• 7/10 ANACORTES, WA Heart of Anacortes
• 7/13 LINCOLN CITY, OR Lincoln City Cultural Center
• 7/14 SALEM, OR Christo’s Pizzeria & Lounge
• 7/15 YAKIMA, WA The Seasons Performance Hall
• 7/16 PORTLAND, OR Jack London Revue
• 7/17 ASHLAND, OR Grizzly Peak Winery
• 7/20 OLYMPIA, WA New Traditions Cafe
• 7/21 PORT TOWNSEND, WA Cellar Door
• 7/22 NORTH BEND, WA Boxley’s
• 7/23 SEATTLE, WA The Royal Room
Available June 17 through all physical and online retailers, “CASCADIA,” Matheny’s Origin Records debut and his 12th album as bandleader, offers inspired performances of timeless classics and original jazz from the Pacific Northwest.
Together with stellar bandmates saxophonist Charles McNeal, pianist Bill Anschell, bassist Phil Sparks, and drummer Mark Ivester, Matheny shines on After The Rain (John Coltrane), On A Misty Night (Tadd Dameron), Wichita Lineman (Jimmy Webb), and Humble Origins (Bill Anschell).
The album also showcases six new Dmitri Matheny originals: Perfect Peaches, a lyrical bossa nova, Dark Eyes, a seductive noir ballad, Evergreen Girl, a soul-jazz shuffle, Bourdain, a memorial elegy for a great man, The Lonesome Road, a weary traveler’s lament, and Cascadia, the evocative title track.
“I’m so proud of this band,” Matheny said, “and so grateful to my fellow musicians for their brilliant work on this project. We set out to celebrate the sound and spirit of our beloved home region, its luminous wonders, enchanted forests, healing waters, and vibrant creative community. There’s an aspirational sense-of-place here in the upper left, and I believe our music reflects this life-affirming ethos.”
Flugelhornist/composer Dmitri Matheny has been lauded as “one of the most emotionally expressive improvisers of his generation” (International Review of Music) and “one of the jazz world’s most talented horn players” (San Francisco Chronicle). An honors graduate of Interlochen Arts Academy and the Berklee College of Music, Matheny vaulted onto the jazz scene in the 1990s as the protégé of jazz legend Art Farmer.
Since then he has garnered critical acclaim and a loyal international following, touring extensively throughout the United States, Europe and Asia, traveling to 19 countries. He has appeared on 120 recordings and has released twelve albums as a leader.
Matheny has been active in the northwest since 1995, when he first began touring the region from his home base in San Francisco. Upon relocating to Washington in 2016, Matheny was voted “Jazz Instrumentalist of the Year” in Seattle’s Earshot Jazz Golden Ear Awards.
The Dmitri Matheny Group presents over 100 concerts on tour each year.
“Their music is a fertile landscape without boundaries,” writes the Oakland Tribune, “earning Matheny and his cohorts a reputation as one of the most eclectic and daring ensembles on today’s jazz scene.”
All About Jazz agrees: “An all-star jazz band featuring some of the most accomplished musicians in the western United States, the Dmitri Matheny Group is a cohesive and seamless unit, serving up equal parts soulful expression, caressing phrases, imaginative asides, and dedicated lyricism.”
