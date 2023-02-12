The Newport 60+ Activity Center has received a $2,500 donation from the Newport First Interstate Bank.

Here's The Check!

From left to right, Bryn McCornack, 60+ Activity Center volunteer, Advisory Committee member, and member of the Friends of the 60+ Activity Center; Amy Frazier, Retail Branch Manager of First Interstate Bank in Newport; and Sonia Graham, 60+ Activity Center Supervisor.

The $2,500 donation will be used to provide special community meals hosted at the 60+ Activity Center in collaboration with members of the 2022/2023 Leadership Lincoln class, the Veterans Service Office, and the Salvation Army.

