From left to right, Bryn McCornack, 60+ Activity Center volunteer, Advisory Committee member, and member of the Friends of the 60+ Activity Center; Amy Frazier, Retail Branch Manager of First Interstate Bank in Newport; and Sonia Graham, 60+ Activity Center Supervisor.
The Newport 60+ Activity Center has received a $2,500 donation from the Newport First Interstate Bank.
The $2,500 donation will be used to provide special community meals hosted at the 60+ Activity Center in collaboration with members of the 2022/2023 Leadership Lincoln class, the Veterans Service Office, and the Salvation Army.
The 60+ Activity Center is located at 20 SE 2nd Street in Newport. The Center may be reached by calling 541-265-9617.
