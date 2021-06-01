Library Director Kirsten Brodbeck-Kenney announced today that Driftwood Public Library will reopen to the public beginning June 7, 2021. Initially, the library will have a capacity limit of 20 patrons, visits will be limited to one hour, and masks and physical distancing will be required. Curbside service and virtual services will continue.
The library’s hours for in-person use at the outset will be 10 AM – 4 PM Monday through Friday. Up to 20 visitors at a time will be able to browse the collection, pick up holds, sign up for a library card, use the library wi-fi, and check out items. Forty-five (45) minute computer sessions will be available by appointment. The library’s Reading Room and meeting rooms will remain closed for the time being.
Walk-ins are welcome! However, visitors who wish to ensure that the library will not be over capacity when they visit may call ahead to make an hour-long browsing appointment. Appointments will be available every hour on the hour until the library closes at 4 PM. Appointments may be made by calling 541-996-2277.
New library cardholders who signed up for accounts during the building’s closure may pick up their cards at this time by stopping by the library with photo ID. If your photo ID does not have your current, local address, please also bring documentation that has your name and physical address on it (a piece of first class mail, a utility bill, etc).
Contactless curbside pick up of library holds at the library’s back door will continue from 1-5 PM Monday-Wednesday, 10 AM – 2 PM Thursday, and 1 PM-5 PM Friday.
Driftwood Public Library will continue to operate according to guidance from OSHA and other applicable government and health authorities, including masking guidelines, to ensure a safe environment for employees and citizens coming to the library. We look forward to serving you in-person once again, and appreciate your patience and courtesy as we all work together in service to our community!
