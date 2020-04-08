Driftwood Public Library staff have been exploring ways to safely get books into the hands of community members while the library is closed due to the COVID-19 emergency.
Beginning Wednesday, April 8, library staff will be distributing free bags of books at the curbside meal pick-up site at Taft High School. While supplies last, anybody can take a bag containing books for all ages.
The library will have a station at the High School on Wednesdays and Fridays, starting at Noon, until supplies run out. The program will continue as long as the library has books to supply it.
This program is made possible by the generous participation of The Friends of Driftwood Library, who are contributing books from their book sale. In order to minimize risk, this is a grab bag offering: those taking bags will not be able to browse, but will simply take a bag containing a selection of random titles appropriate for a range of ages, from picture books to novels for adults.
Taft High School is located at 3780 SE Spy Glass Ridge Dr in south Lincoln City, just southeast of Lincoln City Cinema 6. Questions about the program can be directed to the library’s Outreach Coordinator, Star Khan, at 541-996-1255 or at skhan@lincolncity.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.