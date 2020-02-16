Do you have questions about a book you want to write? Have you written a book and wonder about editing? Do you want to know more about how to publish and market your book once it's complete?
Come join local international-bestselling author and professional editor, Christa Yelich-Koth, at Driftwood Public Library on Saturday, March 14, from 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. Christa will answer questions you may have about the writing, editing, marketing, and publishing worlds.
Christa’s most recent book is The Jade Castle, the first book in the Land of Iyah cycle. It was published last summer. Christa comes from a varied educational background, from Spanish Immersion primary school, to vocal music at an arts high school (where she learned classical music and opera), to a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology. She’s always had a love for working with animals and found herself most interested in marine biology and entomology.
She has published five novels to date, as well as a graphic novel and a comic book series. She has also worked as a professional editor for many years and has been fortunate to work with several bestselling writers, both in the US and Internationally.
Come with your questions and be ready to learn!
(0) comments
