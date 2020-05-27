Beginning Tuesday, May 26, Driftwood Public Library announced that cardholders can now schedule a no-contact pickup of library materials.
Any full-privilege Driftwood cardholder with an account in good standing (less than $25 in item fees) is eligible for curbside service. The service is limited to one visit per household per week and ten items per card.
Library patrons who wish to take advantage of this should either place their holds through the online catalog at encore.oceanbooks.org, contact the library by phone at 541-996-2277, or email the library at librarian@lincolncity.org.
Once the items are available, staff will contact patrons to schedule a pick up appointment time. Items will be available at the library’s staff entrance on Galley Street, on the West side of the City Hall building.
To view the Curbside Frequently Asked Questions or learn more about the library’s other services, visit www.driftwoodlib.org. For more information about this or any other library program, please contact the library at 541-996-2277, Monday-Friday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., or librarian@lincolncity.org.
