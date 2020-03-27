The doors to Driftwood Public Library may be temporarily closed, but the library remains open for business online.
Driftwood Public Library has instituted a temporary “Closure Card” policy, allowing Lincoln County residents to obtain a library card online or over the phone. Armed with a library card, residents gain access to thousands of e-books, downloadable audiobooks and other online resources.
Lincoln County residents who do not currently have a library card can obtain one by visiting www.driftwoodlib.org, or by calling the library at 541-996-2277 on weekdays between the hours of 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Patrons will need to provide contact information and a Lincoln County address.
In exchange, they will receive a library card number that allows them to log into Library2Go and check out ebooks and downloadable audiobooks. They will also be able to access the library’s full complement of research databases, including online Chilton’s manuals, homework help, test prep and career development resources.
In addition to the thousands of e-books typically available through the library, DPL has also dedicated extra funds to purchasing additional copies of popular e-books and e-audiobooks, including a collection of titles suitable for families to listen to together. Once the library re-opens, residents with a Closure Card can continue library service by coming to the library and presenting ID and proof of address.
In addition to library cards and the aforementioned online services, DPL continues to provide reference and technology assistance over the phone or via email. Children can enjoy virtual storytimes with Miss Teena on the library’s Facebook page, and the library’s website is constantly updated with reliable COVID-19 information and other resources.
For more information about the library’s services during its physical closure, please contact Library Director Kirsten Brodbeck-Kenney at 541-996-1251, or by email at kbrodbeck-kenney@lincolncity.org.
