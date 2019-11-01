Everyone is invited Tuesday, Nov. 12, to Lincoln City’s public library for a day-long observance of Veterans Day.
Featured will be Devon Whitaker of the state Veterans Affairs office in Newport, who can answer questions about state and federal veterans programs and services. The session gets under way at 10 a.m. on the second floor library at 801 SW Hwy 101 in Lincoln City.
The library staff is also gathering respected military histories about America’s combat troops, from the Revolutionary War to the present day. All these books will be available for checkout in the library, and will be displayed along with John McCrae’s famous poem, “In Flanders Fields.”
Veterans Day is observed each year on Nov. 11, a Federal holiday. Originally called Armistice Day, it marks the “eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month" of 1918 when the guns fell silent, signaling the end of World War 1. While Memorial Day specifically honors those who lost their lives in service to their country, Veterans Day honors all veterans, living or dead.
It offers an opportunity to give thanks to living veterans who served their country honorably during war or peacetime.
The event will take place at Driftwood Public Library in the Fischer Room, and is free and open to the public.
