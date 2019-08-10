On the heels of last year’s brand new Lincoln City logo, Driftwood Public Library has unveiled a new, playful logo that hearkens to the City’s famous orange octopus, effectively communicating that the library, while a City department, very much has a life of its own.
DPL has never had a logo as such, and the library staff are excited about the possibilities the new branding offers.
“We’re very happy that the logo captures the cheeriness and playfulness of the library, while also keeping books and learning front and center,” Library Director Kirsten Brodbeck-Kenney said.
Look for the logo’s appearance on the library website, posters and even the library van in the near future.
Driftwood Public Library is proud to serve residents of Lincoln City and Lincoln County as well as visitors to the coast. Whether you're looking for information, an author reading, or fantastic programming for kids, Driftwood has you covered.
For more information about the library’s new branding initiative or other library programs, please contact Kirsten Brodbeck-Kenney at 541-996-1251, or by email at kbrodbeck-kenney@lincolncity.org.
