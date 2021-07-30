The Newport/Oregon Coast Community Drum Circle will continue its recently revived Summer Celebration performance series on July 31 with a free outdoor concert and family-friendly, all-ages facilitated drum circle from Noon to 2 pm at Newport’s Literacy Park Amphitheater on Olive Street just west of the Newport Public Library.
It’s the private non-profit group’s 14th season of free monthly community drum circles, according to Davis. The performance series, previously presented every summer on the outdoor theater stage at Newport’s now-closed Café Mundo in the Historic Nye Beach neighborhood, is in its 11th year (counting last year’s online version).
Everyone is welcome and kids and pets are encouraged at Saturday’s event. There is bleacher type seating and space on the grass to throw down a blanket and a picnic lunch. Spectators are encouraged to come to just watch and listen. Drummers of all skill levels are encouraged to bring their drums or acoustic handheld percussion and no musical experience is necessary to join in.
