The Newport Parks and Recreation Department announces the early closure of the Newport Recreation Center on Saturday, Jan. 15.
Due to staff illness/COVID-19, the Recreation Center will be closing at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15. The Aquatic Center will be open regular hours from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The Recreation Center will reopen on Tuesday with regular hours 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
