The Benjamin Franklin statement that “an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure” is never truer than in the situation where a young person is experiencing the early stages of a mental health crisis.
In all too many cases, individuals and families don’t realize what is happening. That is why Lincoln County’s Early Assessment and Support Alliance (EASA) jumps at the chance to help people between the ages of 15 and 25 who may have experienced early symptoms of psychosis.
Sena Benson-Arb, supervisor of the local EASA program, has witnessed first-hand how getting the right resources to young people at a critical stage can change the trajectory of their illness, and their lives. She works with people like Shelby Houston, a case manager, to provide a menu of helpful resources to patients who are still capable of changing course.
Early intervention begins with knowing and identifying the symptoms of psychosis. Someone who feels like their mind is playing tricks on them, or maybe they are starting to have delusional beliefs, or perhaps experiencing distorted perceptions of a situation may be showing early signs of psychosis.
Benson-Arb, a trained therapist, recalls a high school student who shared unusual spiritual beliefs and noticed that his friends began to shy away from him. There was also a basketball player who suddenly lost the ability to dribble the ball and, as a result, isolated himself from others.
“When it starts causing problems in their lives, that’s when we jump in,” she explained, noting that the patient must still be at the stage where they are questioning their own experiences. “This program helps people up to the age of 25 because that’s often when there is a loss of insight into the illness. It has made a home in the brain and, at that point, our potential for preventative intervention is lost.”
As case manager, Houston has celebrated the successes of her patients. The ones who went on to graduate high school, land a competitive job, or navigate a relationship. In her three years in this role, she has seen the power of prevention.
“What I love about this is that it is far upstream from treatment. It’s early intervention and that is a hopeful place on the prevention spectrum. You can catch people in time so they don’t have to repair damage done to all aspects of their lives that occur further on in the process,” she explained.
What Benson-Arb and Houston provide is a two-year program of intensive services that are tailored to each individual’s needs. Case management, family and individual therapy, occupational therapy interventions, and other types of support services are all offered. Options for medications are also discussed and, should the patient decide to take that direction, EASA staff help with medication management.
“My biggest goal is to continue the patient toward their age appropriate goals, whether that is employment, educational opportunities, independent living skills, or any self-identified goal,” Houston explained. “I have helped patients with a wide variety of goals, including obtaining a GED and creating a stable living environment by practicing the interpersonal skills needed to resolve conflicts with a roommate or landlord. I try to help them wrap their mind around their goals because it’s hard to figure those things out when you’re growing up, let alone if you have any kind of mental health issues.”
Helping patients reach their goals is a major part of the program, but there are other long-term implications that make success even more important.
“There is this notion of a kindling effect, which means with each psychotic episode, there becomes an increased likelihood it will happen again. If we can put these skills in your toolbox to get support, bring down the stress, get help with medication, we can help people change their relationship to their symptoms,” Benson-Arb said. The therapist gave the example that if a person is hearing voices that say cruel things, therapy can help the patient realize that those voices are really saying they are too stressed.
Aside from helping the patients in the programs, educating the community is an equally important part of the program.
“Sometimes parents think they are seeing typical teen behavior, so we really want to educate the community not only for those parents, but also because sometimes friends are the ones who notice things first,” she noted.
Houston encourages people to be cautious using language that might reinforce stigmas surrounding mental health and instead encourages people to call EASA if they have any questions or wonder if a family member is exhibiting symptoms.
EASA is a program of the Lincoln Community Health Center. Anyone interested in their services can call 541-265-4179 or text EASA to 61222. There is also an evaluation survey found at www.easacommunity.org
