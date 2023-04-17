Community Event
Country Media, Inc.

The public is invited to a free Earth Day Celebration at 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 22, at the Lincoln City Congregational Church, 2435 NW Oar Place.

The celebration will feature local conservation activists Bill and Dorothy Kucha and It includes the opportunity to purchase lunch.

