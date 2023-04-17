The public is invited to a free Earth Day Celebration at 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 22, at the Lincoln City Congregational Church, 2435 NW Oar Place.
The celebration will feature local conservation activists Bill and Dorothy Kucha and It includes the opportunity to purchase lunch.
Keynote presenter Bill Kucha is a promoter of community gardens. As an artist, he has created a 6'x3' painting, "600 Years," which he will use to initiate an interactive discussion about the effects of the industrialization of the United States.
Over a period of 40 years, Kucha’s art has become nationally recognized for its vision, depth, and message. Kucha is also known for a lifetime of nonviolent activism for peace and the survival of Mother Earth, according to a release from the event organizers.
Dorothy Kucha is described by the event organizers as a dedicated composter. She plans to discuss her methods of earth stewardship and zero waste.
The Earth Day event will kick off the revitalization of the community gardens located on the church property and will provide information about ways for people to be involved in earth stewardship in Lincoln County and beyond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.