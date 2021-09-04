Show dates September 3 through
October 31
LINCOLN CITY- JoAnn Ballantyne’s “Eccentric, Eclectic, Embellished, aka Projects My Way,” show is filled with colorful fabric expressions at the Fiber Arts Studio Gallery, Friday, September 3 through October 31, 2021. An in-person reception paired with the Chessman Gallery’s reception for the Sitka Center’s Schnitzer Print Making Exhibit will be Friday, September 10, 5:00–7:00 at the Lincoln City Cultural Center.
Ballantyne creates in many art mediums, but she always returns to her love of fabric. She credits childhood memories of a beautiful bright blue coat her mother made with the beginning of her affair with color, textures, and wearable art.
“I love to collage several fabrics and let them play with each other,” Ballantyne says, and presents appliqued collage art hangings; clothing incorporating her photography with embroidery embellishments; and statement pieces inspired by a poem she has written or book read. Her personal style has evolved from 1960’s tie-dyed hippie designs; ‘70’s disco outfits; her daughters’ little girl fashions through the ‘80’s; professional suits in the ‘90’s; and now her colorful eclectic retired-beach look.
Ballantyne retired to Lincoln City in 2016 having lived in Oregon since 2005. She has been an active member of the arts and activities communities and is an avid photographer, writer, and walker. She has taught classes in Sewing Techniques, Know Your Sewing Machine, Felting, and Fabric Collages. Her creations have retailed extensively in California boutiques and currently her art pieces and paintings can be found at the Beachstone Gallery inside the Artist Studio Association in Lincoln City. Each piece is as individual as she.
The new Fiber Arts Studio Gallery is just opposite the main entrance from the Chessman Gallery inside the Lincoln City Cultural Center at 540 NE Hwy. 101, in Lincoln City, Oregon. The Lincoln City Cultural Center is open 10 to 4, Thursday through Sunday, and by appointment. Masks and social distancing required in the building.
