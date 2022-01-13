There will be a naming dedication ceremony of the Ed Johann Veterans Plaza at 11 a.m. Jan. 27. The plaza is located at NW 18th Street and Hwy 101.
There will be a reception with light refreshments to follow at the Lincoln City Community Center. This event is hosted by the Lincoln City Parks and Recreation Department.
